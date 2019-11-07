Hot Stove: Madison Bumgarner for $72 million – Would it make sense for the Twins?

Hot Stove SZN is upon us in Major League Baseball — the stove gets lit at SKOR North long before the heavy duty free agent action actually goes down.

MLB Trade Rumors put out its top-50 free agent list with predictions — including the four guys that they think will sign in Minnesota.

Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore go through the list, which starts with Madison Bumgarner, and decide if that would make a good winter for Minnesota. Also, make time for the stop-motion graphics game, the Historical Twins Free Agent Signing of the Week, and a shoutout to our friend FRGFBS!