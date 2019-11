(00:00): Is Kirk Cousins getting too much of the blame? Ramie and Mackey discuss

(44:00): Reckless Speculation: Is PJ Fleck headed to Tallahassee?

(49:00): Coller joins: Will Kirk Cousins be worth it in the end?

(1:14:00): What’s going on with the Vikings defense? Coller examines the domino effect of Xavier Rhodes’ struggles