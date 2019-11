In case you missed today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie Show and can listen to just one segment listen to the second segment of today’s show where PJ Fleck joined the show to preview this weekend’s Battle of the Undefeated’s when Penn State comes to town to take on the Gophers. We also mix in some NFC Vent Line after the interview after all the teams in the NFC North suffered disappointing losses yesterday.