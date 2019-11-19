Is Kirk Cousins an MVP candidate? Are we now more concerned with seeing progress or wins for the Wolves?

The Wolves got a big road win over Utah last night and the boys discuss a bold claim made by Good Morning Football on today’s show. The boys open discussing whether it’s Hot Take Police worthy of NFL Network’s Peter Schrager to say Kirk Cousins is in the MVP Conversation (1:00). We then get into a discussion about what we should be more concerned with for the Wolves this season: wins or progress (29:00). The second hour begins with talk that GameDay might be coming here and the boys discuss where it should set up and who should be the guest picker before moving onto some Twins Hot Stove talk (56:00). We wrap up today’s show with CRAM Session and Patrick Reusse (79:00).