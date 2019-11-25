Mackey is taking Kirk Cousins over Aaron Rodgers. Tom Pelissero’s NFL Insights. Should we reset our expectations for the Gophers?

The boys return from a weekend where the Gophers won to get within a game from winning the Big Ten West and the Packers got destroyed by the 49ers to make us all question just how good they are. Mackey opens the show with his blazing hot take that he’d rather have Kirk Cousins than Aaron Rodgers (1:00). The boys then discuss when we should change the expectations for the now 10-win Gophers (30:00). NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero joins to kick off the second hour for his weekly NFL Insights (58:00). We close out today’s show trying to figure out why Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett says he doesn’t use statistics and wrapping with Reusse (1:21:00).