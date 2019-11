(7:00) Judd on the Broncos: “I’m looking way past them. It’s not my job to consider them…”

(23:00): Ramie “This is Andrew Wiggins. They’ve unlocked him”

(44:00): What should happen to the Astros in this investigation by MLB?

(50:00): Are the Wolves becoming “Pioneers of excellence” like KAT says?

(1:10:00): Sam Ekstrom of Zone Coverage joins do discuss the evolution of Dalvin Cook and the Vikings offense.

(1:22:00): We like fried chicken around here.