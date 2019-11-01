Philly fight fallout and previewing Vikings/Chiefs

The boys wrap up the week with some Vikings and Wolves talk as well as our weekly Write That Down segment. The boys open today’s show discussing just how important this weekend’s Vikings/Chiefs game is (1:00) as well as if the feelings about Cousins have changed within the Vikings (25:00). We close hour one of the show discussing the merits for GameDay and what the fans in the this town would do if the Vikings win the Super Bowl (39:00). As usual our second hour on Friday begins with our weekly Write That Down segment (52:00). The boys then discuss the Wolves/KAT fallout and KAT’s leadership (73:00) and we close out the week with Reusse (87:00).