Reactions to the Myles Garrett incident and trusting the Vikings defense in big moments.

We try to figure what happened last night in Cleveland and then move on to discussing what’s going to happen this weekend in Minneapolis on today’s Purple Daily. Matthew Coller is joined by ESPN’s Myron Medcalf for the first hour and open up the show discussing what happened in the brawl in Cleveland and what the appropriate reactions should be (1:00). We close out the first hour discussing whether we trust this Vikings defense in a big moment (25:00). Coller is joined to start the second hour by Nick Ferguson to discuss what it’s like to play against a Gary Kubiak offense and how to stop it (53:00). We’re then joined by our Offensive Line guy Brandon Thorne to talk about the improvements the Vikings have made along their line over the past couple weeks (67:00). We then are joined by our resident offensive lineman Alex Boone to discuss the Myles Garrett brawl last night to close out the show (84:00).