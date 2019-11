We spend the show discussing football fights and the Gophers’ chances of getting GameDay on today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie. Mackey is out for the first hour so Judd and Ramie spend the majority of the hour discussing the Myles Garrett situation (1:00) before ESPN’s Jason Fitz joined to talk Gophers football (29:00). Mackey comes in for Hour Two and we have our weekly Write That Down session (49:00) before Mackey plays mediator in the Myles Garrett conversation (69:00).