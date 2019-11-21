Reckless Twins Hot Stove Speculation. Should the Vikings give Dalvin a big contract? One national writer thinks not.

With no Judd again today we’re just Mackey and Ramie as the boys discuss Hot Stove, Football!, and our QB Cesspool Challenge. Mackey & Ramie open the show today discussing whether they would be in on the 5 year/$84m deal Doogie reported yesterday for Zach Wheeler (1:00). Sage Rosenfels then joins the boys for some Sage Football Wisdom to close out the first hour (28:00). We open the second hour discussing Bill Barnwell’s take that the Vikings shouldn’t pay Dalvin Cook a big contract (56:00) before closing out the show with our QB Cesspool Challenge and wrapping it all up with Patrick Reusse (79:00).