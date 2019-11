*Reusse, Wetmore, and Manny discuss the latest on the controversy surrounding the Houston Astros. What is MLB going to do to resolve this?

(27:30): Reusse has a big name trade target for the Twins to pursue this offseason: “I know for a fact the skipper of this team loves him”

*What’s next for the Twins rotation now that Jake Odorizzi accepted his qualifying offer?

(39:00): Reusse gives his thoughts on the Modern Baseball Era Ballot for the Hall of Fame.