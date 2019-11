Patrick Reusse expected big things from the Gophers football team and they have delivered. Reusse gives his thoughts on the Gophers’ win over Penn State, Dalvin Cook’s performance for the Vikings on Sunday night and the Wolves’ style of basketball. Let’s say he’s not too enthusiastic about that last one. Would Patrick rather have dinner with P.J. Fleck or Mike Krzyzewski? You’ll have to listen to find out.