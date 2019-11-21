Stefanksi’s chances of becoming a Head Coach. What will it take for Kirk to be near the top of the MVP conversation?

Uncategorized

Ramie is filling in for Coller again this time joined by Alex Boone to discuss the Myles Garret news, Stefanski as a Head Coach, and Kirk in the MVP race. Ramie and Boone open the show reacting to the news that Myles Garrett’s suspension was upheld (1:00) before discussing whether drawing up plays in the dirt actually happens and the chances of the Vikings becoming Kevin Stefanski’s team (23:00). Phil Mackey joins at the top of the second hour for Hot Routez (50:00) before Boone and Ramie close out the show discussing what it will take to get Kirk Cousins as a serious contender for MVP (71:00).

