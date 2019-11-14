The Crafty Rogues: Did you beat them into submission or gently charm them? (ep. 169)

There’s plenty of VAR, locker room fights, and top tier football to talk about on this edition of The Crafty Rogues as the boys are back at Brit’s for another week of craic and football talk. We open up this weeks show with some craic about John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn’s weeks before we discuss the Seattle Sounders winning the 2019 MLS Cup Final. We then move into recapping the weekend of Premier League action before looking ahead at the International Break. The boys answer questions sent in from you the listener about topics ranging from Lewis Hamilton to weird soccer team names to college football. John gets something off his chest in his weekly Just Be Cos segment before Producer Jonathan hops in for his Big Football Update. To wrap up this weeks show the boys quickly run around all the big European leagues and look at the tables.