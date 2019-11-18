Tom Pelissero’s NFL Insights and what did yesterday’s comeback teach us about the Vikings?

It looked like we were about to follow up one of the greatest weekends of Minnesota football with a more disappointing weekend until the Vikings spent the entire second half yesterday looking like the team they’re supposed to be. The boys spend the show discussing the Vikings big comeback, the Gophers disappointing first loss of the season, and chain restaurants . We open today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie discussing how Kirk finally did what we’ve been asking him to do and what the comeback taught us about the Vikings (1:00). We then get into some Bears Vent Line and what drastic changes might be coming to the Vikings (32:00). To open up the second hour NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero joins for his NFL Insights and Judd gives us his Pie Chart of Blame for the Gophers loss (54:00). The boys then list their Vikings Nitpicks from the game and the broadcast before Patrick Reusse joins to help wrap the show (81:00).