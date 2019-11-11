Trying to make sense of one of the best Minnesota football weekends in recent memory.

It was an amazing weekend of Minnesota Football as the Gophers and Vikings both got huge wins and the boys spend the day discussing what it all means. We open our first hour completely commercial free taking listener calls on what this weekend meant with two huge wins by the Gophers and Vikings (1:00). NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero joins to begin the second hour for his weekly NFL Insights (60:00). The boys then have their Vikings nitpicks after a big 28-24 win in primetime (78:00) before Reusse joins to wrap up the show (90:00).