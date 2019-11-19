Twins Show: 3 big names on the mound or 2 arms and a bat?

Our friend Darren Doogie Wolfson is reporting that the Twins will express interest in Zack Wheeler and Madison Bumgarner. If they get those two guys to go along with Jake Odorizzi, are you satisfied with the offseason?

Derek Wetmore would take a different approach. Ramie Makhlouf wants the pitchers. Those two get together for this SKOR North Twins Show to hash out their strategies for the winter going into 2020.

Topics include: Sergio Romo, Yasmani Grandal, Gerrit Cole, Cole Hamels, Madison Bumgarner, Zack Wheeler, Jake Odorizzi, Hyun-jin Ryu, Scott Boras, Stephen Strasburg, Jose Berrios, Matt Chapman, Kris Bryant, and more!