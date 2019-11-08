What does a win or a loss mean for both the Gophers and the Vikings this weekend? Write That Down.

It’s a massive weekend for Minnesota Football and we’re dedicating today’s show to both Gophers and Vikings football. The boys open the show discussing what a win or loss would mean for both the Gophers and the Vikings this weekend (1:00). ESPN’s Jason Fitz joins to tell us why Minnesota wasn’t selected for GameDay and other college football notes (28:00). Write That Down opens up the second hour (55:00) before former Gophers QB Adam Weber joins to talk Gophers football (73:00). We close, as we always do, wrapping the week with Reusse (86:00).