What is the value for a player with Dalvin Cook’s skills? Previewing the Dallas game.

We’ve got Sage on for the second of his weekly appearances and we react to breaking news at the end of the show on today’s Purple Daily. Matthew Coller opens the show letting Sage Rosenfels pick the topic which leads us to reacting to Chris Simms’ QB Rankings (1:00). Coller and Sage discuss the value of Dalvin Cook as he comes up on a contract year next season (30:00) before we close the first hour with our Journeymen QB of the Week (39:00). The second hour of the show begins with Hot Routez which means Judd Zulgad jumps in to join Coller (51:00). The in house pot shots keep coming as it’s Kirk Cousins’ time for some Turbo Snark about giving away too much information which leads Coller and Judd to discuss the relationship between Kirk and Mike Zimmer (76:00). We close today’s show discussing the breaking news of Andrew Sendejo returning to the Vikings (89:00).