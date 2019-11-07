Which coach is more on the hot seat between Mike Zimmer and Jason Garrett? Who wins the position battles?

Matthew Coller is joined by Alex Boone again this time to preview the upcoming Sunday Night Football game against the Cowboys. Coller and Boone open the show previewing the next biggest game of the season for the Vikings (1:00) going position by position and spend time discussing the offensive and defensive line battles (27:00). We close the hour discussing the coaching battle between Mike Zimmer and Jason Garrett (38:00). Judd Zulgad joins the fray for hour two for some Hot Routez (49:00). We close the day discussing the Best QB’s not to make it a Super Bowl (78:00) before we make our picks for the game (90:00).