Why is Zimmer putting unneeded pressure on his own QB? Alex Boone on what happened to the offensive line.

Matthew Coller is joined by a trio of guests today to discuss Zim putting pressure on his QB, cornerback issues, and fullbacks. Coller is joined by Courtney Cronin to open the first hour discussing Zimmer putting pressure on his own QB unnecesarily (1:00). Coller and Cronin then discuss just how concerned the Vikings should be about the cornerbacks (28:00) before closing the hour with Coller’s fix for Instant Replay (39:00). Former Vikings Guard Alex Boone then joins the show and tells us what happened to the offensive line on Sunday (50:00). We then jump into meat and potatoes football with one of the best fullbacks in league history as Lorenzo Neal joins the show (60:00). We wrap the show today discussing how to fix the Vikings (84:00).