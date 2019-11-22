Wolves rebounding innovation, Write That Down, and ESPN’s Jason Fitz on the Gophers, GameDay, and the Vikings

We’re closing out the week with Judd off in New York and Mackey and Ramie holding down the fort as we head into the weekend and, according to Mackey, a loser proof Gophers game. The boys open the show today discussing the wizardry the Wolves are pulling off in the rebound category this season plus Mackey lays out his case why the game this weekend against Northwestern is loser proof for the Gophers (1:00). We’re then joined by ESPN’s Jason Fitz to discuss Gophers football, GameDay, and the Vikings (28:00). The boys then get to our weekly accountability session and our Write That Down predictions for the weekend (56:00). We close out the week with some Ramie’s Court and wrapping it all up with Patrick Reusse (1:18:00).