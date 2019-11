(2:15): Judd on the Vikings: “If they don’t win their next 3, it’s over, through 2020…”

(20:00): Would you give Dalvin Cook a 2nd contract if you’re the Vikings?

(38:00): Danny on the Vikings: “If this doesn’t go well the rest of this season, you’re going to have to pivot to tanking and rebuilding”

(51:00): Is there any reason to panic over the Wolves loss to Memphis?

(1:25:00): Baseball free agency is already underway… Has anyone noticed?