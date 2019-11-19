Would you sign Cousins to an extension? Is Stefanski a Head Coach candidate?

We’re discussing a couple big questions today, based largely off the weekend’s comeback win and something Gary Kubiak said today, with Matthew Coller joined by Courtney Cronin, Eric Eager, and Alex Boone. We open the show today with Coller and Cronin discussing whether they would give Kirk Cousins a contract extension (1:00). Coller and Courtney are joined by PFF’s Eric Eager to give his take on the Cousins contract discussion, the Bears QB situation, and where Kevin Stefanski could end up next year (30:00). Alex Boone joins for Hour Two to discuss the big comeback on Sunday (52:00) and whether Kevin Stefanski should be a Head Coach next year (76:00).