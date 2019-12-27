Coller Bowl Updates, Wolves mercifully end their losing streak, and a nuanced conversation on Cousins & offense

*Coller & Judd open the show with Coller’s Bowl Game updates, and they discuss the craziness of College football’s postseason.

*The Wolves losing streak is finally over as they win an ugly game. Is Andrew Wiggins reverting back to the Wiggy we know?

*Judd on coordinating a Vikings offense with Kirk Cousins “It’s a mental gymnastics game I don’t get”

*Bold predictions for Minnesota sports in 2020, and what could be on the horizon next season for the Vikings? Will they sign Dalvin Cook to an extension?