What has to happen for the Vikings to have late-season success and possibly win the NFC North? Chip Scoggins and Judd Zulgad discuss on the latest Conduits of Trouble podcast. The duo also get into the unsung hero of the Vikings’ success this season before going in-depth on the Twins’ need to make a significant move to upgrade their pitching. And how does Scoggins feel about the Gophers playing Auburn in the Outback Bowl?