Conduits of Trouble: Was the Gophers’ season special?

Judd Zulgad and Chip Scoggins discuss the Gophers’ season, an opportunity that was lost with a loss the Wisconsin and why things are different with the program now. The duo also get into how P.J. Fleck can improve as a coach and which team the Gophers might play in a bowl game. Does Chip, a lifelong Tennessee fan, want to see his Vols play the Gophers? Find out. Judd and Chip finish up with a long discussion on the state of the Vikings and whether they have a chance at making a Super Bowl run. Also, are Rick Spielman and Mike ZImmer on the heat seat?