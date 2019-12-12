Derrik Klassen on Cousins. Chad Graff on this weekend’s Vikings/Chargers game. Coller in LA.

Coller is out in warm, sunny LA (lucky) while Alex Boone is stuck back in cold, icy Minnesota for today’s Purple Daily. Coller and Boone open the show today discussing what the climate change and time zone changes can do to players as well as their favorite Chargers (1:00). To wrap up Hour One Coller and Boone talk about what they need to see against the Chargers this weekend (26:00). Coller opens up Hour Two discussing an article from Bill Barnwell about the top possible Head Coach openings before Derrik Klassen from Football Outsiders joins to talk about how Kirk has played this season (47:00). We close out today’s show joined by The Athletic’s Chad Graff to discuss the remainder of the Vikings season (1:15:00).