*Dave in Upstate New York: “This doesn’t feel like a 10-4 team…”

*Judd: “There’s a case to be made for Dalvin Cook to be shut down for these last two games”

*Danny: “I think week 17 serves as a bye week for Dalvin Cook. I think it has to”

*Caller Don is super optimistic: “We’re going to walk through the NFC”