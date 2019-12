*Derek Wetmore joins Judd & Danny with Reckless Speculation on Josh Donaldson: Are the Twins still in the mix for the free agent 3rd baseman?

*Declan Goff is in for puck talk after the Wild score 8 goals in Arizona.

*Chip Scoggins is in for Hour 2 with thoughts on what’s ahead for the Vikings for Monday night, and also participates in “What if” for Minnesota Sports.