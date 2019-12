*Doogie is in for Ramie: He and Judd talk about the state of the Wild and Wolves. Do the Wild know which direction they’re headed in?

*Are the Twins going to pull of an impact trade? Doogie says there should still be patience.

*Daniel House joins to discuss the Kirk Ciarocca’s departure from the Gophers to Penn State, and who could be sitting out the Outback Bowl.

*Doogie has a path for the Vikings to get to the NFC Championship game.