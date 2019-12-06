Entering the Vikings Situation Room. Josh Hermsmeyer on Cousins’ success. George Iloka on the Vikings secondary.

It’s a happy Friday as we’re now at the end of Lions week as Matthew Coller is joined by a plethora of guest to help preview the upcoming game and the NFL Playoffs. We open the show with Myron Medcalf joining Coller to discuss which situations we would trust this Vikings in (1:00). Coller and Medcalf are then joined by Jeff Riger, from 97.1 The Ticker in Detroit, to preview the Vikings/Lions game (28:00). Hour Two opens with 538’s Josh Hermsmeyer joining Coller to talk about Kirk Cousins’ success before former Viking George Iloka calls in to chat about life after football and the Vikings secondary (52:00). Phil Mackey and Judd Zulgad then come in to wrap up the week for a brief NFL Playoff Roundtable (1:22:00).