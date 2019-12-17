ESPN’s Rob Demovsky previewing Vikings/Packers. How many Vikings make the Pro Bowl?

Matthew Coller is joined by Courtney Cronin, Rob Demovsky, and Alex Boone to discuss what’s ahead for the Vikings on Monday Night against the Packers, which Vikings are Pro Bowl worthy, and what teams the Vikings would want in the Playoffs. Coller and Cronin open today’s show celebrating the news that Matt Patricia will be back in Detroit next season as well as talking about what playoff matchups they look forward to the most (1:00). Coller and Courtney are then joined by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky to preview Vikings/Packers this coming Monday Night (27:00). Alex Boone joins Coller and Courtney for Hour Two of today’s show to make the case for Danielle Hunter as the Defensive MVP as well as another Vikings defensive player (51:00). We close today’s show making the case for and against all the potential teams the Vikings could play in the playoffs (1:12:00).