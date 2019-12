The boys create a new segment while also talking football with Sage Rosenfels on today’s Mackey & Judd with Ramie. We open the show discussing the Vikings and our confidence in certain members of the team but we create a new segment in Fire, Extend, or Year-toYear (1:00). Sage Rosenfels joins for some Sage Football Wisdom (25:00). The boys jump into some Hot Stove talk to open Hour Two (55:00) before we wrap up the show with QB Cesspool Challenge and Patrick Reusse (1:18:00).