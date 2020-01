Judd Zulgad and Jake Depue react to the Twins signings of veteran pitchers Homer Bailey and Rich Hill. Depue thinks one was a savvy signing and the other … well, you’ll have to listen. Are the Twins done making pitching moves for the offseason or is there a big-trade coming? Zulgad and Depue discuss this and much more, including why the Twins window might close for 2022.