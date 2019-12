The Twins missed out on Zack Wheeler, but not for lack of effort. Now, with Wheeler off the market, will they turn their attention to Madison Bumgarner?

Phil Mackey and Derek Wetmore discuss the pros and cons of MadBum signing in Minnesota on this HOT STOVE edition of the SKOR North Twins Show. Opinions range from ‘potential ace’ to ‘midrotation starter.’ Whose side are you on?