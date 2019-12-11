Is Gerrit Cole’s contract good for baseball? Twins Hot Stove Reckless Speculation.

We’ve got a new mega-contract in baseball to talk about and even more reckless Twins speculation to dish out on today’s show. The boys open up making fun of Ramie’s rather bad idea to lure in MadBum before making some reckless trade ideas for the Twins (1:00). Judd has a list of QB’s he would want if he needed one to start just one game and the boys analyze the list and where Kirk Cousins landed on it (30:00). Hour Two opens up with some Wolves reckless speculation and discussing if the Gerrit Cole contract is good for baseball (55:00). We close out today’s show with In Other News and wrapping it all up with Reusse (1:18:00).