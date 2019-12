Lou Nanne joins Judd and Declan and explains why the Wild have turned things around lately; The state of the team’s goaltending; Zuccarello’s emergence; Why Joel Erikkson Ek has been a pest; The handling of Ryan Donato; Victor Rask’s role with the team; Matt Dumba’s lack of points; Jared Spurgeon’s injury; The wacky road-heavy schedule; Winter Classic chances and other notes from around the league.