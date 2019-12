Judd and Declan are filled with positivity with the Wild; Why Bill Guerin is a no-lose situation with this roster; Young players taking ownership of the team; Ton of home games coming up; Where should the Wild be in the draft lottery?; What will happen when everyone gets healthy?; The tricky situation of trading Eric Staal; The ripple effects of Matt Dumba’s play; How do you get Dubnyk back in; Hat-Trick of questions; The passing of Doug Woog.