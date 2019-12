Judd and Declan open the show applauding the Wild for figuring out their 3×3 overtime woes; Are the Wild getting better goaltending or is it better defense? Why Kevin Fiala is starting to click; Why the Wild shouldn’t be scratching Ryan Donato; How to create roster spots for Kaprizov and other players?; The difficulty of getting fans to buy back into the team; Does Mikko Koivu get his number retired and what is legacy? And Hat-Trick of questions.