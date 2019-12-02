Pie Chart of Blame for the Gophers loss. Tom Pelissero’s NFL Insights. Vikings/Seahawks Preview.

We preview the Vikings/Seahawks game but spend a lot of time on today’s show trying to figure out what happened Saturday afternoon as the Gophers got handled by the Badgers. Mackey & Judd open the show today with seperate Pie Charts of Blame for the Gophers loss (1:00) before taking some calls and sending Judd to hot take court (29:00). Tom Pelissero joins to kick off Hour Two with his NFL Insights (52:00). We close out the show with news that the Twins didn’t tender C.J. Cron and wrapping it all up with Reusse (1:16:00).