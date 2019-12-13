Previewing Vikings/Chargers with Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Hot Routez from Mackey & Judd with Ramie.

Matthew Coller is out in LA for this weekend’s big Vikings/Chargers game and he’s joined by Myron Medcalf and The Athletic’s Daniel Popper to preview the game on today’s Purple Daily before the boys from Mackey & Judd with Ramie come in for some Hot Routez. Coller and Myron open up today’s show talking about taking the Chargers seriously (1:00) before closing out the first hour talking about the importance of Week 17 for Kirk Cousins (31:00). Hour Two starts off with Coller joined by The Athletic’s Daniel Popper to preview this weekend’s Vikings/Chargers game (53:00). To close out this week’s Purple Daily we get some Hot Routez from the boys from Mackey & Judd with Ramie (1:19:00).