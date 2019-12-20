Puppets and Muppets Mixing Together (ep. 174)

It’s the last episode before Christmas and the boys celebrate the occasion gathering on a cold Minnesota night to chat about the latest Premier League and EFL Cup action as well as the latest (potential) managerial hires. John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn open the show discussing John’s appearance on a local podcast before jumping into all the latest on the potential hires of Carlo Ancelotti at Everton and Mikel Arteta at Arsenal. The boys also chat about last weekend’s action in the Premier League and the midweek Carabao Cup games. John makes an extended amount of predictions as we’ll have two rounds of play in between episodes. The latter half of the show consists of the boys answering your emails and letters, John getting something off his chest in his Just Be Cos, and Producer Jonathan popping in for his Big Football Update. We close out today’s show discussing music of the last decade and the Mesut Ozil situation.