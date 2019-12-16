Reacting to the Vikings big 39-10 win and the Twins missing out on MadBum

The boys are back from a weekend where the Twins missed out on Madison Bumgarner and the Vikings beat up on the Chargers to a tune of 39-10 scoreline. We open today’s show discussing the Vikings big win at the weekend (1:00) before closing the first hour chatting about what the Twins need to do next after missing out on Madison Bumgarner (30:00). Tom Pelissero joins to open up Hour Two with his NFL Insights (54:00). We close out today’s show with our Vikings nitpicks and wrapping it all up with Reusse (1:18:00).