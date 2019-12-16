Reusse on Baseball: No MadBum for Twins, is trouble on the horizon?

Madison Bumgarner signed with an N.L. West team for $85 million and now there’s no chance he’s coming to Minnesota. Does it bug you that the Twins missed out on him? Can you at least understand the frustration coming from Twins fans today? Patrick Reusse and Derek Wetmore discuss the Bumgarner deal, and many more baseball topics that relate to the Twins.

Including: The Pro Baseball Agreement – and the possibility that they might drop 42 minor league teams; the attendance decline in MLB; and Pat wraps his head around e-sports. Sort of.

It’s the SKOR North Twins Show, Reusse on Baseball.