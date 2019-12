It’s classic Patrick Reusse as Unchained jumps from stories of Harry Caray to Reusse’s favorite apartment to a classic column he wrote about cabin owners. Patrick also gives an appreciation of the Detroit Lions’ incompetence, discusses the Gophers’ real history against SEC teams and ends with an Unchained takedown of the Timberwolves in which it’s pointed out Jimmy Butler is playing exceptionally well these days.