REWIND: ‘Pull Your 84 Jerseys Out’

This is a new episode of Minnesota Sports Rewind – available anywhere you find podcasts! Phil Mackey, Tom Pelissero and Judd Zulgad reminisce about one of the most infamous seasons in Minnesota Vikings football history — 2010. The Vikings were coming off a four-year crescendo that culminated in a trip to the 2009 NFC Championship Game. The band was ready to get back together for one more run! But nobody could have predicted all of the things that happened next. Randy Moss’ return to Minnesota. Brad Childress’ firing. The Metrodome roof collapsing. And Brett Favre’s career coming to an unceremonious end. This episode contains countless inside stories from the 2010 Vikings season. Please give Minnesota Sports Rewind a 5-star review wherever you listen to podcasts!