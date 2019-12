*Ramie, Judd & Derek break down the Gerrit Cole contract for the Yankees: Does this guarentee multiple titles in the Bronx? The guys say no

*Should the Twins go all in on Madison Bumgarner, even if he prefers to remain in the NL? Ramie says if MadBum wants to hit, “let him hit!”

*Eno Sarris of The Athletic discusses the Gerrit Cole deal, and what the Twins should do the rest of Free Agency