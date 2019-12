SKOR North Twins Show [BREAKING NEWS EDITION] was in the middle of a reunion Wednesday afternoon when news broke that Zack Wheeler is heading to the Phillies on a 5-year deal worth more than $23 million per season.

What does that mean for the Minnesota Twins? And how close did they come in the bid for Wheeler’s services? Plus, if not Wheeler, then WHO?

Derek Wetmore, Ramie Makhlouf and Manny Hill discuss.