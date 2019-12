*Judd & Danny are joined by Declan Goff to start the show with a check in on the Minnesota Wild. Are the Wild & Wolves both headed in the right direction?

*Jake Depue joins with 5 different trade ideas for the Twins. Could David Price be an option?

*Doogie joins with Scoops on the Vikings & Twins

*The Wolves have dropped 8 in a row: Is it time for the perspective of this team to change?